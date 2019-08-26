Web Presence: 3 Quick Steps to More Energy with Rosemary Barclay

OLD LYME, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / It's easy to naturally boost your life using three lifestyle hacks by Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, Ct.

It's not uncommon for people to reach for coffee in the morning or wish they had time for a mid-afternoon nap. Busy days at work are followed by evenings of preparing dinner and spending time with friends and family. Instead of reaching for energy drinks, supplements, or your third coffee, consider trying natural remedies to boost your energy levels.

Rosemary Barclay, founder and owner of Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, offers 3 natural suggestions for feeling more energized.

1. Drink More Water

Feeling tired is one of the first signs a person is dehydrated. Drinking more water is the easiest and most common remedy for increasing energy. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT.,notes that women should drink around 9 cups of water per day, while men should drink 13. In addition, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables can play a crucial role in staying hydrated and feeling awake. The more water content a food contains the better it is for you in terms of nutrient density so reach for an orange rather than a snicker bar to keep energy levels up. Low glycemic index fruits offer fiber, phytochemicals and Vitamin C. Nature's perfect pick-me-up!

2. Exercise

It may seem like an odd notion to expend energy when you feel like you have none. However, even something as simple as taking a brisk walk can naturally boost energy and endorphin levels. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme recommends starting the day with some cardio , weight bearing exercises and stretches instead of relying on coffee to get you through the day.

3. Reduce Stress

When your mind is racing at night, it can be difficult to fall asleep. Lack of sleep contributes to feeling lethargic in the morning and at work. Instead of staring at your phone or thinking about the million different things you have to do tomorrow, try clearing your mind with meditation and deep breathing or just read a book.

Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme also recommends keeping a journal to reorganize thoughts, goals, and priorities. Journals are not just to do lists but useful for highlighting all the things you are thankful for in life. Try to emphasis things you are thankful for everyday and those that could be improved on. These simple acts can lead to better mental health, positive thinking, and a more restful state of being.

About Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme

Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme believes that nutrition is fundamental to good health, and affects many facets of well-being, including the skin, energy, immunity, mood, and performance. The Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, offers solutions to problematic skin without the use of antibiotics or harsh chemicals.

She earned a bachelor's degree and a Ph.D. in biochemistry in addition to becoming a board-certified nutrition specialist, certified esthetician, and acne specialist. Rosemary Barclay lives with her family in Old Lyme, CT.

