

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A German court temporarily suspended a February decision by the cartel office to order Facebook to restrict its data collection practices in Germany, according to the reports. However, Germany's cartel office reportedly said it would appeal the court decision.



Facebook appealed February's decision by the cartel office that the social network abused its market dominance to gather information about users without their consent. It ordered Facebook to curb its data collection practices.



Last month, Facebook reached a record $5 billion settlement agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over its privacy policies.



