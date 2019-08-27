

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp. (SXI) said that Chief Financial Officer Thomas DeByle will leave the company to pursue a new opportunity. Standex recently announced the promotion of DeByle to Chief Operating Officer.



The company appointed Ademir Sarcevic to replace him as Chief Financial Officer effective September 9, 2019.



Sarcevic, who has over two decades of financial management experience in industrial businesses, will be joining Standex from Pentair plc where he has been serving as its Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.



