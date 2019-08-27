- Based on the successfully completed single-dose part of the phase I clinical trial in Korean population carried out by JW Pharmaceutical, LEO Pharma files IND application to the FDA for study of JW1601/LP0190 in US set to start in 2020.

LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, and Korean JW Pharmaceutical today announced that LEO Pharma has filed an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a pharmacokinetics study in the US.

The filing is based on the two companies' ongoing collaboration on the development of JW1601/LP0190, an oral treatment for atopic dermatitis for which JW Pharmaceutical out-licensed their investigatory drug to LEO Pharma in August 2018. JW Pharmaceutical has since January this year conducted phase 1 clinical trial consisting of a single dose and repeated dose studies in healthy adults. Recently the single dose phase for Koreans was successfully completed with acceptable safety and tolerability observed up to the highest dose, 5th cohort. Based on this trial LEO Pharma has now filed a protocol for a pharmacokinetics study in US a small clinical trial with healthy volunteers to further evaluate the pharmacokinetics of JW016/LP0190.

"We are excited to see the progress of our collaboration with JW Pharmaceuticals that is now enabling us to file the IND application to the FDA and take the next step towards making an oral treatment for atopic dermatitis available. The unmet needs in this disease area are huge and an oral treatment will add substantially to the treatment options to the benefit of the many people living with this disease", says Kim Kjoeller, Executive Vice President, Global Research Development at LEO Pharma.

S.Y Lee, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief of Corporate Development Division said, "As the single-dose study for Koreans has been completed smoothly, LEO Pharma was able to apply for this study plan in US." He also added that "JW Pharmaceutical will further strengthen our partnership with LEO Pharma in the future and develop JW1601 as a new drug for treatment of atopic dermatitis that will play a pivotal role in the global market."

JW1601 is a H4R antagonist expected to have anti-pruritic and anti-inflammatory effect in atopic dermatitis. The new drug candidate is developed as an oral treatment, a more convenient route of administration with the potential to improve the compliance for the patient.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. The company is a leader in medical dermatology with a robust R&D pipeline, a wide range of therapies and a pioneering spirit. Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation, LEO Pharma has devoted decades of research and development to advance the science of dermatology, setting new standards of care for people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark with a global team of 5,500 people, serving 76 million patients in 130 countries. In 2018, the company generated net sales of DKK 10,410 million.

For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/leo-pharma

About JW PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION

JW Pharmaceutical Corporation has been leading Korean medicine and medical supplies market over its 70 years of history. The company focuses on the field of research and development of anti-cancer drug and etc.; manufacture and sales of hospital fluid, antibiotic and other ethical pharmaceuticals.

JW Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1945 and is listed on the Korea Exchange Market under the symbol "001060 ".

More information is available at http://www.jw-pharma.co.kr/pharma/en/main.jsp.

ABOUT JW1601

JW1601 is an orally available histamine H4 receptor inverse agonist with anti-pruritic and anti-inflammatory dual effect. It shows anti-chemotactic activity in eosinophil shape change and therapeutic effect in spontaneous NC/Nga AD model. JW1601 is currently conducting pre-clinical toxicity study and looking for phase 1 IND submission in 2018 in Korea. JW1601 is an investigational compound that is not approved for any use in any country.

