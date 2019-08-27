Polygon Acquires AMRestore in US

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has acquired AMRestore in the US. The acquisition will add 29 employees and a turnover of about 2.5 M$.

AMRestore is a contents restoration, cleaning, moving and storage business, based outside Washington DC/Baltimore, US. This new market allows Polygon US to cover geography throughout the Northeast down through the MidAtlantic.

Polygon US focus' on temporary and emergency climate solutions, archival restoration and document restoration. This acquisition will complement and expand the document service business in the US. AMRestore provides document restoration services along with art restoration, technical and electronic reconditioning, antiques, furniture and general contents.

"We are focusing on the expansion of our division, both in geography and services. This acquisition will give us the ability to offer a more diverse array of services to the existing commercial clients, as well as the residential market. We are excited to grow our operation to serve customers who experience damage to their contents, recognizing these types of materials may have both monetary and sentimental value and are often irreplaceable. ", says Frank Dobosz, Country president of Polygon US.

"We continue our journey to grow the business and enlarge our organization. To increase our presence in the US market is a strategic step. The US market is large and the possibilities for Polygon are great", says Axel Gränitz, President & CEO Polygon Group.

