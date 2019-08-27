Anzeige
IMC Exploration Group Plc - Admission of 17,731,706 Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 24


THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC
("IMC" or the "Company")
SHARE PLACING; ADMISSION OF NEW SHARES ON 27th AUGUST 2019

Further to the Company's announcement on 20th August 2019 of the Placing of 15,000,000 Shares (together with a like number of unquoted Warrants) and its intention to apply for Admission of the Placing Shares and the Fee Shares aggregating 17,731,706 Shares, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation that these Shares have been admitted and that trading in them will commence on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange today (Tuesday, 27th August 2019).

As earlier advised, the Placing Shares and the Fee Shares rank pari passu with the existing Shares. The total number of Shares in issue is now 282,745,991 (previously 265,014,285).

Expressions in the foregoing announcement, including "Fee Shares", "Shares", "Placing", "Placing Shares", "Admission," et cetera which are denoted by capital letters have the same meanings as those ascribed to them in the announcement dated 20th August 2019, to which reference is made above.

Eamon P. O'Brien,
Executive Chairman,
Dublin, 27th August 2019

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

Contact Details:
Kathryn Byrne: +353 85 233 6033
IMC Exploration Group plc

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 20 7464 4091 / +971 50 856 9408 / Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Brinsley Holman: +44 20 7464 4098 / Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk
Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited


