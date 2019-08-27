Ireland's Leading Flexible Workspace Provider Chooses Network Management Solution from Yardi

- Iconic Offices, a Dublin-based flexible workspace and coworking provider, will use Yardi Medusa for seamless Wi-Fi dispersal in shared work spaces

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ireland's leading innovative flexible workspace provider, Iconic Offices, is deploying Yardi Medusa at its latest and largest Dublin flagship location, The Masonry. Yardi Medusa, a proven network management solution, will deliver secure and seamless Wi-Fi to The Masonry's 900 members.

The Masonry is a 200-year-old repurposed heritage building in the heart of Dublin. Spanning over six floors, the 70,000-square-foot restoration of The Masonry to a five-star workspace features 900 workstations, coworking, studios, private offices, meeting rooms and the Vandal Café & Restaurant open to Iconic members and the public. It is the largest project to date in which Iconic Offices has deployed Yardi Medusa for network management and security, tailored bandwidth plans, usage reports, connectivity heat maps as well as hardware and help desk functionality.

"Working with Yardi, we have been able to build a strong technology infrastructure at The Masonry which will ensure a flexible member experience. Yardi Medusa, coupled with help desk support, will ensure happy users," said Joe McGinley, founder of Iconic Offices.

"We're delighted that Iconic Offices continues to adopt Yardi data management solutions. The platform will offer flexibility and excellent customer service to members, including the ability to move anywhere within the building and still benefit from high-performance Wi-Fi," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president for international for Yardi.

About Iconic Offices

Iconic Offices is Ireland's leading flexible workspace provider focusing on productivity and five-star experience. Spanning 70,000 square feet over six floors, The Masonry is one of the rare repurposed warehouses in Dublin City. It is one of sixteen flexible workspaces in Dublin, by Iconic Offices. For more information, visit iconicoffices.ie.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.