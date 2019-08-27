Cybereason Announces its Newest Customer G-Star Raw

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason, creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform, today announced that G-Star Raw is the company's newest customer. G-Star Raw is one of the world's largest global denim companies. Cybereason worked jointly with its partner Kahuna Network Solutions, one of the leading IT infrastructure providers on this newest customer contract.

"With the installation of Cybereason's award-winning solution, G-Star Raw now has a complete view of what is happening within our environment and we can detect and respond to potentially malicious activity quickly. Overall, the recent implementation was seamless and took only days to complete. In addition, to save time and limit additional risks, Cybereason is delivering additional security services to support G-Star's growth," said Edwin Blaak, Manager IT Infrastructure at G-Star.

"Cybereason is thrilled that G-Star is our newest international customer in the Benelux region and we look forward to working closely with Kahuna to ensure that malicious activities in their environment are detected and stopped before material damage can take place. Cybereason's Cyber Defense Platform is the industry's best at correlating more than 8 million incidents per second and giving retailers such as G-Star an opportunity to stay ahead of criminal activity and protect its assets," said Kim Hansen, Sales Director Benelux and Denmark, Cybereason.

About G-Star

Since our creation in 1989, G-Star's philosophy has always been, 'Just the Product.' This single-minded approach has led to many denim 'firsts': the introduction of 'luxury denim for the streets,' by fusing high-level craftsmanship with street level edge to create a new denim sector; the positioning of raw, untreated denim as a wearable and desirable material; and the evolution of our distinctive denim silhouette, through the adoption of architectural and 3-D thinking into denim construction.

About Cybereason

Cybereason, creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. Cybereason offers endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and active monitoring services, powered by its cross-machine correlation engine. The Cybereason suite of products provides unmatched visibility, increases analyst efficiency and effectiveness, and reduces security risk. Cybereason is privately held and is headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Asia-Pacific and continental Europe.

Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/

Media Contact:



Bill Keeler

Senior Director, Global Public Relations

Cybereason

bill.keeler@cybereason.com

(929) 259-3261