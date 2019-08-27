Afintech Launches Property Financing Business Services with Its Strategic Partner i-House.com

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Hong Kong based global blockchain services platform Afintech announces its launch of their property financing business services with its strategic partner i-House.com in August 2019. Afintech's co-founder Ricky Ng was recently featured in Forbes article of Top 10 Tech entrepreneurs this month.

Afintech's goal is to provide funding, incubate projects, provide resources for growth and mentoring to empower blockchain and crypto entrepreneurs, projects and communities. Afintech will also lend their expertise with regulations, recruiting, technical execution, fundraising, and marketing/PR. Afintech is currently incubating a number of startups, including Bitsdaq, Coins Planet, i-House.com, Bitwork, i-Chain and many others.

Adam Cole Jacobs, Co-founder & CSO of Afintech, added that Afintech is pleased to announce our partnership with i-House.com. i-House.com is the first organization to come up with the concept of Asset Tokenize Offering, or ATO for blockchain real estate management. Blockchain technology has already begun to cause disruptions in the financial industry, especially in property financing business services.

He says, "This new cooperation aims at helping our mutual customers to easily access property financing business services. i-House.com is integrating the global real estate market through the blockchain. The current property financing industry is beginning to catch the blockchain bug, as new decentralized platforms have been created to make it easier for people to easily access financing services "

Afintech is comprised of talented, inspiring and hardworking individuals from around the world. Team members are from the Ethereum Foundation, Huobi, IClick, Microsoft, Baidu and Yahoo.

"By working with the smartest talent in the blockchain space, we are unlocking new markets and innovatiing, building new relationships and ultimately better serving clients. At the same time, we are established to incubate, invest and empower blockchain and cryptocurrency entrepreneurs, projects and communities. If you are looking for incubators or accelerators to help fund, advise, help network, develop, and test your project before it launches; or an accelerator program for an already existing project, we aim at providing you with a conclusive package. It's one of the ways we are building a better working world for the future." commented Adam.

The mission of Afintech is to create an ecosystem to support industry projects that helps to grow the next generation of blockchain services, forming a community of blockchain entrepreneurs to collaborate and develop the full potential of blockchain technology and its social impact, while increasing cryptocurrency adoption globally.

About AFintech

AFintech group focuses exclusively on blockchain i-bank and token listing services, covering crypto fundraising, advisory, project incubation, business acceleration, and also provides marketing, partnership and localization services. It helps token listing on different exchange network. AFintech's major products are Bitsdaq, Bittrex partner exchange in Singapore, Macau, and Canada; i-House, a leading global real estate blockchain cloud platform; Bitwork, best blockchain community in Asia; and Coins Planet fundraising APP with multi-cryptocurrency support. AFintech aims at building a blockchain i-bank ecosystem with multiple investment portfolio and financial services in Asia

About i-House.com(IHT)

IHT integrates global real estate markets with the blockchain mechanism. Through joining blockchain and real estate, the real estate developer, financial institutions and their users can be connected and the transaction of real estate can be made a part of "digital credit society", therefore constituting a pivotal supporting part of the economic development. All owners and investors will become beneficiaries of i-house.com real estate blockchain.

