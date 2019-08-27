American Manganese Inc. Reports Pilot Plant Results of 99.94% Purity from Recovered NCA Cathode Material

RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant Prepares for Stage 5 Testing to Recover Lithium Carbonate and Recycle Process Reagents and Water

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce analytical results from the Company's independent contract lab, Kemetco Research, an integrated science, technology and innovation company.

Using the Company's patented RecycLiCoTM process, Kemetco attained 99.94% purity from the recovered NCA cathode material. The material was tested in stages 3 and 4 of the RecycLiCoTM pilot plant project.

Following the NCA cathode precursor purity results and previously achieved 99.93% purity from NMC cathode material, the Company is preparing to enter the final stage (stage 5) of the RecycLiCoTM pilot plant project for the recovery of battery-grade lithium carbonate and the recycling of process reagents and water.

"Kemetco's expertise in development of hydrometallurgical processes has enabled them to meet their goals and the Company's expectations during all stages of the pilot plant project. We are excited to close the loop on our patented process as the final stage of the project approaches," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com



www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward -looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557524/American-Manganese-Inc-Reports-Pilot-Plant-Results-of-9994-Purity-from-Recovered-NCA-Cathode-Material