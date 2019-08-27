

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing sentiment rose in August, but remained in the negative territory, data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed on Tuesday.



The manufacturing sentiment index rose to -2 in August from -4 in July. The reading was below its long-term average of 1.



The construction sentiment index fell to 3 in August from a revised 1 in the previous month. The reading was still above its long-term average of -6.



The service sector confidence index fell to 11 from 14 in the prior month.



The retail trade confidence decreased 7 points to 4 in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX