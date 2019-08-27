Technology Strategist, Business Leader and Entrepreneur to Contribute to Company's Continued Growth Across Markets and Regions

GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in digital product engineering, today announced that, effective immediately, George H. Schmidt joins as an advisor to the Board of Directors. Mr. Schmidt recently completed a sixteen-year tenure at Accenture Switzerland, leaving his position as Managing Director of Financial Services to found the private equity and management consulting firm SeeCap Advisory AG. He will draw on his deep professional experience-which ranges from delivering consultant services to influencing transformative technological advancements in the financial services market and other industries-to supplement the company's growth strategy development, specifically for the European markets.

"GlobalLogic continues to attract superb leaders with a deep understanding of technological trends impacting business today," said Shashank Samant, CEO, GlobalLogic. "George's rich experience in executive and entrepreneurial roles in which he paired smart process methodologies with advanced technologies to create markets and opportunities across Europe is a great fit for our growth ambitions in Europe. We are glad to have him contribute to our evolution and look forward to many successes emerging from his deep experience in building and running companies as well as his visionary capabilities in the digital transformation space."

Launching his career with UBS, Mr. Schmidt's subsequent professional history illustrates a wide range from entrepreneurialism, to operational leadership and Information Technology. After selling his start-up Nexpert to Systor, he led Systor to become a regional leader in systems integration services as its CEO. Mr. Schmidt then served as CEO of European Webgroup, a multi-regional Internet investment and management firm. His professional interests led him to Accenture as Managing Director of the Financial Services unit in Switzerland. Throughout his career, Mr. Schmidt also served on several boards supporting innovative software and consumer technology product companies and was building ecosystems in the FinTech Space. His career was driven by bridging Silicon Valley and Europe. George holds an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a degree from University of St. Gallen (HSG) Switzerland

"GlobalLogic is a uniquely positioned services company capable of transforming businesses through software and digital technology. It offers the right technological and design expertise as well as engineering scale at the right time as businesses in every vertical seek ways to evolve using digital technology," said Mr. Schmidt. "The opportunities available to GlobalLogic are exciting, and I look forward to helping the company to capitalize on them."

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is a leader in digital product engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the communications, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries. www.globallogic.com

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

