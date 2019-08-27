BELLWAY PLC - Director Declaration

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 the Company wishes to announce that Denise Jagger, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of CLS Holdings plc with effect from 1 August 2019. Denise will be a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717