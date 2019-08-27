Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2019

WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Frankfurt
27.08.19
08:01 Uhr
31,720 Euro
+0,100
+0,32 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
27.08.2019 | 10:37
BELLWAY PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 27

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 the Company wishes to announce that Denise Jagger, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of CLS Holdings plc with effect from 1 August 2019. Denise will be a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


