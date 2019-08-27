Anzeige
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, August 27

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:27 August 2019

Name of applicant:Pacific Assets Trust plc
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:26 February 2019To:26 August 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:8,934,838
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):1,085,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:7,849,838

Name of contact:Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3008 4913

