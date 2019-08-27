

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook is in the works of a new messaging app called Threads that aims to promote constant, intimate sharing between users and their closest friends, The Verge reported. The social media giant is internally testing the app, which is designed as a companion app to Instagram.



The new app would compete with rival Snapchat, which is more popular among youth.



Earlier, in a blog post in March, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said, 'As I think about the future of the internet, I believe a privacy-focused communications platform will become even more important than today's open platforms....Many people prefer the intimacy of communicating one-on-one or with just a few friends.'



Threads will have the option to automatically share the users' location, speed, and battery life with those in their 'close friends' list on Instagram, along with the typical text, photo, and video messages.



The report said, citing sources that Threads at present does not display one's real-time location, rather it might show that a friend is 'on the move.' The new app also has a camera to capture photos and videos and send them to close friends.



Since late 2017, Instagram was developing Direct, a standalone messaging app, but it stopped the works on the app in May.



Facebook is said to be planning to integrate its messaging services, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, by unifying their technical infrastructure.



