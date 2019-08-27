

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday as investors showed skepticism over the ever-changing China-trade narrative and a report showed the German economy contracted slightly, as initially estimated, in the second quarter.



GDP shrank 0.1 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing the first quarter's 0.4 percent expansion. This was the first fall in three quarters and matched the initial estimate.



Investors also kept a close eye on the latest developments in Italy after the country's anti-establishment Five Star Movement suspended talks on forming a new ruling coalition with the opposition Democratic Party, insisting it would end talks unless Giuseppe Conte can remain prime minister.



The benchmark DAX was down 33 points, or 0.29 percent, at 11,625 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Elsewhere, Asian markets ended the day mostly higher while trading in U.S. equity futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street later in the day.



