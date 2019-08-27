Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on August 28, 2019: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000610081 Securities maturity date 2029-08-28 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 25 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB002029A Coupon rate, % 0.2 Coupon payment dates 2020-08-28 2021-08-28 2022-08-28 2023-08-28 2024-08-28 2025-08-28 2026-08-28 2027-08-28 2028-08-28 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.