

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Tuesday, with Asia-focused financial companies coming under selling pressure, after protests turned violent in the western New Territories district of Tsuen Wan area of Hong Kong over the weekend.



Meanwhile, the pound advanced against its major counterparts in early trade on hopes that lawmakers will find a solution to avert a no-deal Brexit.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,081 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



Asia-focused HSBC Holdings and Prudential were down 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



IWG, the world's largest shared-office group, rallied 2.8 percent on reports it is in talks to spin off its U.S. business into a separately listed company in New York.



Carpetright shares jumped as much as 8.5 percent after hedge fund Meditor, the largest shareholder in the company, agreed to take on its substantial debt pile.



