Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience Announces DehydraTECH Patent for Pharmaceutical Applications of Cannabinoids to Treat Certain Disease Conditions

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that it has received a new patent granted in Australia: #2016367037 / Grant Date August 15, 2019 - "Stable ready-to-drink beverage compositions comprising lipophilic active agents".

Lexaria's patent portfolio has increased to 16 awarded patents protecting its DehydraTECH drug delivery platform, with 8 granted in the USA and 8 granted in Australia.

This new Australian patent, together with Australian Patent #2016367036 "Methods for formulating orally ingestible compositions comprising lipophilic active agents" announced on August 15, 2019, are the first patents granted in Lexaria's second and third patent families which differ from the Company's original patent family, "Food and beverage compositions infused with lipophilic active agents and methods of use thereof" under which 14 of Lexaria's patents have been granted.

More significantly the patents granted under these two new patent families include claims for the use of DehydraTECH technology with respect to not only food and beverage use, but for the first time also for pharmaceutical applications for:

delivery of cannabinoids as methods of treating certain conditions including, but not limited to, heart disease; neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, schizophrenia, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) dementia; obesity, metabolic disorders, hepatic diseases, diabetes, appetite disorders, cancer via chemotherapy, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), marijuana abuse, and alcohol, opioid, nicotine or cocaine addiction.

Claims granted in these two new patent families specify a wide range of delivery formats, including but not limited to dry beverages such as coffee, tea and hot chocolate; ready-to-drink beverages such as carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, fruit, citrus or vegetable beverages, dairy beverages, energy, sports and protein drinks, and flavoured water; foods and foodstuffs such as pastas, breads, grains, seeds, spices and more; and a range of pharmaceutical compositions such as tablets, pills, capsules, liquids, gels, syrups and slurries.

Claims granted also respect a broad range of therapeutically active substances including cannabinoids; nicotine; non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as acetylsalicylic acid, ibruprofen, diclofenac, indomethacin, and piroxicam; and fat-soluble vitamins including Vitamin E.

Lexaria now holds granted patents in three patent families, which now also includes claims for potential treatment of disease conditions. Lexaria currently has approximately 60 patent applications pending across 10 different patent families.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms. Its patented DehydraTECH drug delivery technology changes the way Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption; reduces time of onset; and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies in the cannabis industry for use in cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products; and to a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 16 patents granted and over 60 patents pending worldwide.

