

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday as coalition talks continued in Italy and investors awaited further clarity on the Trump administration's future approach to the U.S.-China trade war.



Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement suspended talks on forming a new ruling coalition with the opposition Democratic Party, insisting it would end talks unless Giuseppe Conte can remain prime minister.



In economic releases, German GDP shrank 0.1 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing the first quarter's 0.4 percent expansion, official data showed. This was the first fall in three quarters and matched the initial estimate.



A measure of French manufacturing confidence improved slightly in August on a rebound in order books and production expectations, while consumer sentiment remained stable, separate reports revealed.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.15 percent at 371.76, reversing early losses. The German DAX was rising 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was little changed and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent.



Asia-focused financial companies such as HSBC Holdings and Prudential were moving lower in London after protests turned violent in the western New Territories district of Tsuen Wan area of Hong Kong over the weekend.



IWG, the world's largest shared-office group, rallied 2.8 percent on reports it is in talks to spin off its U.S. business into a separately listed company in New York.



Carpetright shares jumped as much as 8.5 percent after hedge fund Meditor, the largest shareholder in the company, agreed to take on its substantial debt pile.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX