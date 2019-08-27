

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO, BNS), called as Scotiabank, announced Wednesday a three cents higher dividend of $0.90 per share on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable October 29, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2019.



The bank noted that holders may elect to receive their dividends in common shares of the Bank in lieu of cash dividends, in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan.



As previously announced, until such time as the Bank elects otherwise, the Bank has discontinued the issuance of common shares from treasury under the Plan.



