Online Gambling Market Worth $102.97 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 11.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online gambling market size is expected to reach USD 102.97 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Growing popularity of betting across the globe and freemium model in online gambling are among the potential opportunities likely to unfold in the next few years.

Key suggestions from the report:

Ease of sports betting using a computer or smartphone coupled with the proliferation of sports betting ads across the globe is expected to propel the segment growth over the forecast period

Online gambling service providers/operators are allowed to enter into agreements with individual players or customers to provide betting services for real money, in turn attracting more gamers

A large number of customers are using desktops for gambling as downloading and installing casino software proves to be easier on desktops. This, in turn, is expected to propel the desktop segment growth

Online agencies, networks & exchanges, and third-party ad servers are used for advertising company gambling websites

Europe is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. In the U.K., online gambling is legalized owing to safe practices and stringent regulations laid down by the government

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate owing to the increased adoption of smartphones, larger proportion of younger population, and legalization of online gambling in the region. The online gambling market size is largely influenced by the size of betting and pertinent outcome

Service providers/operators hold a license from the jurisdiction where the company was incorporated. Key companies in the market include William Hill PLC and Paddy Power BetFair PLC.

Increasing adoption of smartphones and easy access to casino gaming platforms are currently driving the market growth. Factors such as increasing internet penetration and availability of cost-effective mobile applications for betting are also expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), as of 2018, approximately 2,800 sites are active online and offer bingo, poker, and lottery, among other activities.

Electronic Gambling Devices (EGDs) are inexpensive to run and easily available. These devices have an in-built software that mimics the experience of a local casino. For instance, a Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) uses advancing technology and can also be customized to electronic slot machines, spinning reel slot machines, video slot machines, and electronic poker games.

Increasing digitalization coupled with secure digital payment options are also some factors contributing to the market growth. The market is further expected to gain momentum over the forecast period. This may be attributed to the rising use of digital currency and websites provided by companies for betting and gambling.

Grand View Research has segmented the global online gambling market on the basis of type, device, and region.

Online Gambling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Sports Betting



Casinos



Poker



Bingo



Others

Online Gambling Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Desktop



Mobile



Others

Online Gambling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

