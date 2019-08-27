

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose over 1 percent on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump flagged the possibility of a trade deal with China, saying he believed Beijing was sincere in its desire to reach an agreement.



Trump's comments helped temper sharp losses in global equity markets, though analysts remain doubtful that trade talks have really turned a corner.



Benchmark Brent crude rallied 62 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $58.74 a barrel. after having fallen 1 percent in the previous session.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 60 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $54.24 a barrel, snapping a four-day losing streak.



Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Tuesday told the United States to 'take the first step' by lifting all sanctions against Iran, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was ready to meet his counterpart to find a solution to a nuclear standoff.



'The step is to retreat from sanctions. You must retreat from all illegal, unjust and wrong sanctions against the nation of Iran,' Rouhani reportedly said in a speech aired live on state television.



