Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 23-August-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 623.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue 640.06p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 613.93p

INCLUDING current year revenue 630.17p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 23-August-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 529.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue 531.50p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 23-August-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 333.12p

INCLUDING current year revenue 341.98p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 326.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 335.71p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 23-August-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 308.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue 315.47p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 23-August-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1808.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1838.24p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1765.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1794.58p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 23-August-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 302.28p

INCLUDING current year revenue 307.46p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 23-August-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 200.47p

INCLUDING current year revenue 200.49p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 23-August-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 169.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue 169.93p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 23-August-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 104.29p

INCLUDING current year revenue 104.46p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 23-August-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 142.43p

INCLUDING current year revenue 142.39p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596