27.08.2019 | 12:49
(43 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 27

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 23-August-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue623.82p
INCLUDING current year revenue640.06p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue613.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue630.17p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 23-August-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue529.48p
INCLUDING current year revenue531.50p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 23-August-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue333.12p
INCLUDING current year revenue341.98p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue326.84p
INCLUDING current year revenue335.71p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 23-August-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue308.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue315.47p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 23-August-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1808.92p
INCLUDING current year revenue1838.24p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1765.26p
INCLUDING current year revenue1794.58p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 23-August-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue302.28p
INCLUDING current year revenue307.46p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 23-August-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue200.47p
INCLUDING current year revenue200.49p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 23-August-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue169.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue169.93p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 23-August-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue104.29p
INCLUDING current year revenue104.46p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 23-August-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue142.43p
INCLUDING current year revenue142.39p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

© 2019 PR Newswire