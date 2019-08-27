Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 27
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 23-August-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|623.82p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|640.06p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|613.93p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|630.17p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 23-August-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|529.48p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|531.50p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 23-August-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|333.12p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|341.98p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|326.84p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|335.71p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
|As at close of business on 23-August-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|308.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|315.47p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 23-August-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1808.92p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1838.24p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1765.26p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1794.58p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 23-August-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|302.28p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|307.46p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 23-August-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|200.47p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|200.49p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 23-August-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|169.00p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|169.93p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 23-August-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|104.29p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|104.46p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 23-August-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|142.43p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|142.39p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---