Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2DU32 ISIN: CA26873J1075 Ticker-Symbol: 6E9 
Stuttgart
27.08.19
12:11 Uhr
1,201 Euro
+0,016
+1,37 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,194
1,254
13:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EMX ROYALTY
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION1,201+1,37 %