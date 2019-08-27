Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 23-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 333.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 341.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 326.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 335.71p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---