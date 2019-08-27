

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $154.6 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $133.0 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $179.7 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $1.78 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $179.7 Mln. vs. $202.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.58 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q1): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.35 - $8.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX