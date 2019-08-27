Blackline Safety wins three New Product of the Year awards, hosting learning lab at NSC2019

Armed with leading connected worker technologies, Blackline is changing the way that businesses protect their workforce in the field, facilities and on the road

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Occupational Health & Safety Magazine (OH&S) announced the annual winners of its New Product of the Year award program, spanning 24 different categories. This year, an independent panel of judges named Blackline Safety (TSX.V: BLN) the winner of three categories - Blackline's G7 Pump won the Industrial Hygiene - Confined Space Safety category, and Blackline Analytics won both the Industrial Hygiene - Software and Internet of Things categories. Over the last six years, Blackline has taken home a total of nine OH&S New Product of the Year awards.

"OH&S' New Product of the Year contest saw an outstanding number of entries that prove industry manufacturers are dedicated to producing products that not only function to optimize worker safety, but also are comfortable, practical and convenient," said Sydny Shepard, OH&S editor. "Entries this year received top remarks from the judges, complimenting their efforts on bringing more innovative products to the industry."

"Across the globe, men and women work in places with challenges that most people find too daunting," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chairman of Blackline Safety. "Blackline holds these individuals in the highest regard. They're the reason we focus on helping workers through technology, innovation and a tenacious desire to protect them from the hazards they face. As a testament to our unwavering commitment to bring them home safely at the end of each day, we graciously accept these New Product of the Year awards."

From September 9-11, Blackline will be showcasing its full lineup of connected worker products and services, including G7 Pump and Blackline Analytics, at the NSC2019 Congress & Expo at the San Diego Convention Center. Blackline welcomes the safety industry and media to come to booth 3735 to see first-hand, how Blackline's award-winning connected worker innovations are forever changing the landscape of how business keep teams safe.

Join Blackline for a series of short presentations at its in-booth learning lab to hear about how connected worker technologies help bring teams home safely while keeping businesses operating productively. Presentations run on September 9 and 10 and include the following topics.

10:30 a.m. - Digital transformation

11:30 a.m. - Real-time turnarounds & construction

1:00 p.m. - G7 EXO next-gen area monitoring

2:00 p.m. - Advancing safety & productivity with data science

3:00 p.m. - Future of connected worker

To learn more about Blackline Safety's connected portfolio, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and follow Blackline Safety on Twitter @BlacklineSafety.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house - from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

