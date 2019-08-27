Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

NAV and BID PRICE at 23 August 2019.

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd announces that at close of business 23 August 2019 the unaudited Net Asset Value (Cum-income) for the above trust was 45.84 pence per share. A dividend of 2.40p per ordinary share was approved by shareholders at the AGM on 22 August 2019. This will be paid on 28 August 2019 to shareholders who were on the register on 26 July 2019 and has been accounted for in this NAV calculation. Investment values are calculated using BID prices.

The closing share price at BID on the London Stock Exchange on that date was 34.00 pence per share.

