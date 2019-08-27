Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest customer retention analysis for a retail firm. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to enhance customer loyalty and win back their valuable customers. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client efficiently invest their capital and resources towards profitable customers and enhance customer retention rate by 27%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005056/en/

With rising customer expectations and demands, acquiring new customers is becoming extremely challenging for businesses. Also, customer retention often proves to be a less-expensive process for businesses when compared to customer acquisition. As such, retail companies are now partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer retention analysis. By leveraging customer retention analysis, businesses can create customized plans to target profitable customer segments and ensure better use of their marketing budget.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of Canada. The company witnessed a huge dip in their sales rate due to their inability to retain valuable customers. Also, the client started losing customers to their competitors, which subsequently increased the customer churn rate for the company.

The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer retention analysis. With Infiniti's customer retention analysis, they wanted to evaluate their customers' net value for the company, create targeted promotional campaigns, and devise value maximization strategies.

The solution offered: By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market research solution, our experts helped the client to identify market developments and transformations. Also, the experts helped the client to evaluate the potential demand for their product in Canada over the next five years.

Customer segmentation analysis, carried as a part of the customer retention analysis, helped the client to efficiently segment and prioritize their customers depending on how they interacted with the brand.

Infiniti's customer retention analysis further helped the client to evaluate their customers value for the brand, devise targeted sales and marketing campaigns, and drive maximum sales. In addition, the client was able to win back their valuable customers and enhance customer retention rate by 27%.

Infiniti's customer retention analysis helped the client to:

Enhance customer loyalty and efficiently invest capital towards lucrative customer segments

Prioritize customers depending on their value for the brand

Infiniti's customer retention analysis offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing customers' past purchasing behaviors and evaluating their value for the brand

Analyzing strategies undertaken by their competitors to retain valuable customers

