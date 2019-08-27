Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Closed Period

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 26 August 2019 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 July 2019.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

27 August 2019

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10