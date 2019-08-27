Rekor Systems, Inc.: United States Department of Defense Increases Deployment of Rekor Technology

Expands use of Rekor's proprietary vehicle recognition software to enhance existing camera networks following successful initial engagement

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ('Rekor") a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today it has received a purchase order from the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide an additional 200 camera licenses for the Company's vehicle recognition system. The DoD has now doubled its total camera licenses from Rekor, having originally purchased 200 licenses to use the Company's machine-learning enabled vehicle recognition system in May of this year.

"We believe that both the initial selection and the rapid subsequent second purchase by the DoD confirms what we've long known about our technology - that it is the most robust vehicle recognition system on the market and a critical tool to support the important work of the world's preeminent defense department," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO of Rekor. "Our solutions are easy to integrate, highly scalable and very cost efficient. By deploying our software within their existing infrastructure, our customers, including the DoD, can markedly enhance the functionality of their existing IP cameras by adding the most powerful vehicle recognition system in the world. What's more, it's all done without sacrificing any of the functionality of the existing system or the need to purchase new, expensive hardware."

Rekor's software enables automatic license plate and vehicle recognition through virtually any IP camera. Its industry-leading artificial intelligence-based solutions can be hosted locally or in the cloud. Enabled by machine learning from its robust and growing database covering over 70 countries, Rekor's software can identify in real time vehicle license plate data, color, make, model and body type.

Rather than buying expensive cameras that take weeks or months to ship and install, Rekor's software can be deployed to any existing IP camera immediately. This can represent a potential savings of tens of thousands of dollars per camera, as well as greater flexibility to expand or decrease usage as needed without large capital expenditures on hardware. It also eliminates the need for two separate cameras - one for lice plate reading functionality, one for general surveillance recording - as Rekor's solution can be used to collect license plate data and information such as the make, model, and color of a vehicle using the same camera that provides surveillance monitoring.

