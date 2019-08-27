Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1W0K6 ISIN: SE0005249570 Ticker-Symbol: GE4B 
Berlin
27.08.19
08:08 Uhr
1,470 Euro
-0,020
-1,34 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BINERO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BINERO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BINERO GROUP
BINERO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BINERO GROUP AB1,470-1,34 %