

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Earlier signs from U.S. Futures Index on Tuesday clearly show that Wall Street will be back into confidence and open slightly higher.



Traders might be keeping an eye on S&P Home Price Index, FHFA House Price Index as well as Consumer Confidence for August. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly positive.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 18 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 2.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 14.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed near their best levels on Monday. The Dow jumped 269.93 points or 1.1 percent to 25,898.83, the Nasdaq soared 101.97 points or 1.3 percent to 7,853.74 and the S&P 500 surged up 31.27 points or 1.1 percent to 2,878.38. On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET.



S&P Corelogic case-Shiller Home Price Index for June will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for June will be revealed at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, higher than 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for August is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 129.8, while in July the level was at 135.7.



Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for minus 4, compared to minus 12 in the prior month.



Two year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares gained ground. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 38.63 points, or 1.35 percent, to 2,902.19 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged down marginally.



Japanese shares rebounded after steep losses in the previous session. The Nikkei average climbed 195.04 points, or 0.96 percent, to 20,456.08. The broader Topix index ended up 0.79 percent at 1,489.69.



Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 index rose 31.10 points, or 0.48 percent, to 6,471.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 34.60 points, or 0.53 percent, at 6,565.60.



European shares are trading mostly higher. The CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 14.42 points or 0.27 percent, the German DAX is gaining 60.64 points or 0.52 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is losing 10.94 points or 0.15 percent and the Swiss Market Index is up 26.19 points or 0.27 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.37 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX