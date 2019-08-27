Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.: Hancock Jaffe to Present at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9, 2019

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) (NASDAQ:HJLIW), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9, 2019 in New York City.

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference is being held September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. Hancock Jaffe CEO Rob Berman is scheduled to present on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4:15 pm Eastern time in Kennedy II (4th Floor) and will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Hancock Jaffe management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. You may also email your request to HJLI@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information, please click here.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. Hancock Jaffe currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve, a porcine based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery. Hancock Jaffe has a third product candidate, which is a porcine tissue-based heart valve, which may be a candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe has a 19-year history of developing and producing FDA approved medical devices that sustain or support life. The current management team at Hancock Jaffe has been associated with over 80 FDA or CE marked medical devices. For more information, please visit HancockJaffe.com.

