Metalore Resources Limited: Ontario Energy Board Rules in Favor of Metalore

SIMCOE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") announces that it has been granted the right by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to sell natural gas directly to an end user. The OEB has given the Company a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) which will allow it to supply natural gas to a 31,000 sq ft. processing facility owned and operated by New Leaf Canada Inc. ("New Leaf" or "NLC") in
NEW LEAF SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH METALORE
The Company is also pleased that New Leaf has signed an agreement which guarantees that all costs associated with Metalore supplying natural gas to New Leaf's location will be paid by New Leaf. This includes, but is not limited to, all costs associated with A) pipe and gas treatment/measuring supplies and installation within Concession 5, lots 12 to 15 and Concession 4 lots 16 to 18, Charlotteville Township, B) maintenance of all piping and gas treatment / measuring supplies which are to be installed and C) acquisitions of all required permitting whether federal, provincial or county in nature. New Leaf, which has paid for the entire OEB proceedings, has agreed that it will pay the Enbridge M2 rate for natural gas minus 10%. At present, this equates to $6.40/Mcf.
About Metalore Resources
Metalore Resources Limited is a Canadian junior resource company trading under the symbol MET on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is engaged in the production of natural gas in southern
