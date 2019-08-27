ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW) offers exposure to the UK real estate debt market through investments in senior secured whole loans. This year, LBOW has continued the evolution of its portfolio under the revised investment policy (adopted in 2017). This is now enabling LBOW to reinvest its funds in higher-yielding loans while maintaining an LTV at portfolio level well within the target range. After a slower than expected start, LBOW's deal activity recently picked up with two new deals closed so far this year on top of short-term extensions and/or repricing of several existing loans. The company's encouraging investment pipeline allows it to more than absorb the cash from maturing loans.

