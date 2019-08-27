Visiongain Publishes Global Offshore Pipeline Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product (Oil, Gas and Refined Products), by Line Type (Export Line and Transport Line), by Diameter (Below 24 and Greater Than 24), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

• Offshore Pipelines also known as submarine pipeline is mainly a pipeline on the seabed level which is drilling underneath the seabed. These methods are basically used to extract natural resources like oil and gas or other refined products from the earth.

• However Offshore drilling can be difficult as compared to Onshore drilling which is making wells on the land, but now the offshore drilling has become easier as innovative methods are introduced in the market.

Market Overview and Trends

• In December 2018, BHGE and McDermott emerged for the Equus Gas Project in Australia as development partners. This collaboration will provide an integrated solution to develop the entire field covering, subsea, drilling, production facilities, export pipeline, and an LNG facility.

• In December 2018, Subsea 7 Integration Alliance was awarded a sizeable flowlines contract for the Manuel project in the US Gulf of Mexico for well development by BP.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increased demand for safe, economical, and reliable connectivity

• Surge in demand for crude oil & natural gas, especially from the Asia Pacific region

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Constraints of Cross Border Pipeline Transportation

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Product

• Oil Market, 2019-2029

• Gas Market, 2019-2029

• Refined product Market, 2019-2029

Line Type

• Export Line, 2019-2029

• Transport Line, 2019-2029

Diameter

• Below 24 Market, 2019-2029

• Greater Than 24 Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• Americas Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global offshore pipeline market.

• It has been anticipated that a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions will occur in the global offshore pipeline industry in the forecast period.

Companies covered in the report include:

Aker Solutions

Baker Hughes

British Petroleum

Chevron Stena Drilling Ltd

Conoco Philips

Diamond Offshore

Ensco Plc

EnscoRowan

Euro pipe

ExxonMobil

Fluor

Halliburton

Khalda Petroleum

Kuwait National Petroleum Company

Nabors Industries

National Oilwell Varco

National Petroleum Construction Company

Noble Corporation

Odfjell Drilling

Pacific Drilling

Ramboll Group

Schlumberger

Seadrill

Songa Offshore

Transocean Ltd

Weatherford

