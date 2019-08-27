On August 26, 2019, Pallas Group AB published a press release with information on changes in the board of directors and senior management. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in uncertainty in respect of the company or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (PALS B, ISIN code SE0003329994, order book ID 076786) of Pallas Group AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.