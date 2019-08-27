Systemair AB: Systemair Capital Market Day 2019

Press Release, August 27, 2019

Systemair, a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries, is organizing a capital market day in Skinnskatteberg on September 26.



On the Capital Market Day, Systemair will provide investors, analysts and financial media with an update on the company's strategy, focusing on profitability, sustainability and smart energy efficient products. The presentation also intends to show current market conditions as well as future growth opportunities. The presentations will be held in English by Roland Kasper, CEO, Anders Ulff, CFO, Olle Glassel, VP Marketing and Sales and Mats Sandor, Senior Technical Director and will conclude with a question session.

To register: group.systemair.com/cmd2019



For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 440 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com





Systemair in brief



Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company had sales of SEK 8.3 billion in the 2018/19 financial year and employs approximately 6,000 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

