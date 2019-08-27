GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's Vitana-X to Pre-Launch on 09/09/19 at 09:09am ET

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHHC), a diversified holding company, today announced that its Vitana-X subsidiary will have its official pre-launch on September 9, 2019.

Vitana-X is successfully preparing to open the European market, mainly the German-speaking countries plus a few other central European nations. This is the first step in a planned expansion plan, which will cover more than 120 countries worldwide. The European Business is operated by its Swiss licensee Vitana-X Europe GmbH, located in Baar, Switzerland.

The official European pre-launch will start on September 9, 2019 at 9:09am ET. It is expected that within the first three months, all brand partners and independent online and affiliate marketers of the company will have exclusive access to individual business solutions to reach the end user network.

Vitana-X is a member of the successful Direct Selling industry and uses the latest technologies in Internet Marketing, laying the foundation for a perfectly scalable business model. During the preparation period this summer, more than 1,500 brand partners and affiliate marketers have registered. GH Capital's Chief Operating Officer and Head of Vitana- X, Matthias Goeth, commented, "We are already much further along than we originally planned at this time and look forward to our launch."

In the U.S. alone, there were approximately 6.2 million people active in the Direct Selling industry in 2018, with a record $35.4 billion in sales. (Source: www.dsa.org). Goeth, continued, "Europe is emerging within the trend of this growth market and we have set ourselves to be the clear leader of the industry. Well-known European executives as well as experts from the fields of health and sports have already joined the Company and promised their participation. These include known greats, such as Olympic champions and multiple world champions from alpine sports, martial arts and athletics."

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: http://vitana-x.net.

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink:GHHC) is a diversified holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com and http://vitana-x.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

