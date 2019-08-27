Anzeige
OptiGroup Acquires Ekopack in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup announces today the acquisition of Ekopack i Sydsverige AB in the business area Industrial Solutions.

Ekopack, with a turnover of approximately EUR 6.5 million, is a full-service distributor of a wide range of packaging products and services with a broad customer base in the southern part of Sweden. Through the acquisition, the business area Industrial Solutions will further strengthen its Nordic position in the area of supply solutions for packaging products to manufacturing industries and service companies.

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, Tel.+46-706-404684
Jesper Hall, Business Area Head, Industrial Solutions, Tel +46-72-229-20-71

