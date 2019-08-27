

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index and Federal Housing Finance Agency's house price index for June are due at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the yen and the euro, it rose against the franc. Against the pound, it declined.



The greenback was worth 1.1108 against the euro, 105.83 against the yen, 0.9807 against the franc and 1.2272 against the pound at 8:55 am ET.



