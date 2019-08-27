Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2019) - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) announced two additional purchase orders for its revolutionary BaroShear K45 processing system. Based on the company's proprietary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform, the BaroShear K45 is a unique and powerful nanoemulsification system designed to resolve one of the most critical problems facing CBD manufacturers today: the extremely poor solubility of CBD Oil in water.





CBD, the non-psychoactive compound extracted from the cannabis plant in an oil form, has been broadly demonstrated to offer powerful health benefits, addressing a variety of challenging medical conditions. Because oils are not well absorbed into the water-based bodies of humans, following ingestion, most of the CBD is flushed from the system, leaving little of the product to provide its beneficial properties. Because of these solubility issues, many CBD products on the market today contain a costly and inefficient over-abundance of CBD, and/or undesirable chemicals that may be have been added to try and improve the CBD oil's solubility in water. Processing oil-based products into nanometer-size droplets within water, creating a "nanoemulsion", improves their absorption, medicinal benefits, visual appearance, and sensory presentation.

PBI's patented UST platform uses ultra-high pressure to create extreme shearing forces that create highly stable, homogenized nanoemulsions of materials that normally do not mix, such as CBD Oil and water. In late July PBI announced its initial production commitment for 12 systems, and the sale of its first BaroShear K45 system. The new purchase orders came from NanoPeak Solutions, a private company located in Vancouver, British Columbia, with the second from a privately held company located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bruce Leitch, President of NanoPeak Solutions, stated: "We fully appreciate both the challenges and the significant emerging market opportunity of having the ability to deliver CBD in a form that allows for greater absorption and enhanced bioavailability. Multiple scientific studies have indicated that CBD should be processed via nanoemulsion technology in order to be truly water soluble and resulting in consumer products possessing both shelf stability and consistent dosages. NanoPeak has spent significant time reviewing and assessing various nanoemulsification platforms and the Company has great confidence that PBI's BaroShear K45 System will be instrumental in NanoPeak having the ability to offer the highest quality ingredients to be utilized in CBD products of all types."

For CBD products commonly consumed orally, including CBD Oils in edibles and beverages, absorption into the body is typically below 10%. PBI believes that processing with the UST-based BaroShear K45 system will deliver greatly improved absorption results, potentially as high as 90% for CBD and a universe of other oil-based supplements.

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of Pressure Biosciences, stated: "We are very pleased that the NanoPeak Solutions Team has purchased one of the initial BaroShear K45 systems. We are further pleased that NanoPeak and PBI have agreed in principal to a long-term collaboration that both companies believe will be mutually-beneficial; to that end, the companies have agreed that the initial down payment for the purchase of the BaroShear K45 system will be paid to PBI in cash with the balance of the purchase paid in NanoPeak Solutions, Inc. common stock, thus binding the companies together in a way that will go well beyond the typical customer-vendor relationship. NanoPeak Solutions intends to engage with various research institutions in furthering the shared technology platform knowledge base and undertaking clinical trials along with ongoing new product development and innovation. We look forward to working closely with NanoPeak as they grow into a strong manufacturing partner and manufacturer of CBD infused products."

Pressure BioSciences, is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. The company has installed over 300 Pressure Cycling Technology systems in approximately 200 sites worldwide. More than 120 publications have cited the advantages of the PCT platform over competitive methods, many from key opinion leaders.

The company's primary development and sales efforts are in the biomarker discovery, drug discovery and design, and forensics areas. Customers also use the products in other areas, such as bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, vaccine development, and counter-bioterror applications.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.PressureBiosciences.com, contact Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of Pressure Biosciences, at 508-230-1828 or by email at info@pressurebiosciences.com or Bruce Leitch, President of Nanopeak Solutions at 604-605-8522.

