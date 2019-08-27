

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index and Federal Housing Finance Agency's house price index for June at 9:00 am ET Tuesday, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the franc and the euro, it changed little against the yen and the pound.



The greenback was trading at 1.1105 against the euro, 105.83 against the yen, 0.9812 against the franc and 1.2279 against the pound around 9:05 am ET.



