BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company's NAV increased by 1.6% in July, outperforming its reference index, the EMIX Global Mining Index (net return), which increased by 1.1%.

It was a volatile month for the mining sector which saw strong performance from the gold equities, yet disappointing performance from companies exposed to base metals (e.g. copper), as consensus global growth expectations continued to decline exacerbated by a lack of progress on US-China trade negotiations. In response, Central Banks have begun to react with the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates on the final day of the month and the European Central Bank putting another round of Quantitative Easing 'back on the table'. In terms of the mined commodities, we continued to see bulk commodity and precious metals prices rising, however, most of the base metals came under pressure. The iron ore (62% fe) price rose by 3.9% over the month to $112.5/tonne, on the back of continued market tightness. Meanwhile, gold rose by 1.1% to $1,428/oz., the highest level since May 2013. Gold benefited from real rates falling further, with the US 10-year real rate falling to 0.26%, having started the year at 0.98%. Real rates represent the true opportunity cost of holding gold and we expect them to compress further over the next 12 months. On the negative side, the copper price declined by 1.3% which appeared to be driven by speculation in the futures market, as investors continued to use the metal as a play on deteriorating global growth expectations. (Figures shown in USD)

The Company's position in Ero Copper appeared amongst the top performers, after the company announced an encouraging exploration update. Our holding in Nickel Mines was also a notable positive contributor on the back of strength in the nickel price and after the company announced solid progress in the ramp-up of its Ranger Nickel Project in Indonesia.

Strategy and Outlook

We see an attractive valuation opportunity in mining today. The mining sector is generating strong levels of free cash flow, whilst balance sheets are in good shape and companies remain focused on capital discipline. Whilst US-China trade tensions are fuelling uncertainty, our base case remains that we have positive global economic growth for the next 12-18 months, albeit at a slower rate than was expected this time last year. Barring an economic recession, we expect the mining sector to re-rate as the miners continue to generate robust free cash flow and return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We expect most mined commodity prices to be stable to rising through the remainder of this year. On the commodity demand side, we do not anticipate a hard-landing type event in China and we have been encouraged by stimulus measures beginning to feed through into improvements in some economic data points. On the commodity supply side, supply is tight in most mined commodity markets and, given the cuts in mining sector spending since 2012 (down ~66%), we expect it to remain so.

All data points are in GBP terms unless stated otherwise.

27 August 2019