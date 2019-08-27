Recognition highlights standout advisors representing the future of the industry

UBS announced today that Franco Estrada-Velasco, Managing Director of FEV Financial Group, has been named to two prestigious lists of financial advisors by Forbes both a Top Next-Gen wealth advisor and Best-in-State wealth advisor. Estrada-Velasco was ranked No. 26 on the Next-Gen list, which is comprised of 250 rising advisors who represent the future of the wealth management industry. On the Best-in-State list, he was named the top advisor in the U.S. territories.

SHOOK Research selected the advisors from nearly 30,000 nominations using both quantitative and qualitative criteria. This vetting included in-person and telephone interviews, as well as reviewing industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

Estrada-Velasco has been with UBS since 2002. He has significant experience working with ultra-high net worth families in the United States and abroad and developing financial solutions for complex situations. He holds the prestigious designations of Chartered Financial Analyst, UBS Wealth Advisor and Certified Investment Management Analyst. Estrada-Velasco was named to UBS' exclusive Top 35 under 35 program each year from 2012 to 2016.

"Franco has continuously demonstrated outstanding success in client service," said Stephen Sullivan, Branch Manager of UBS' Coral Gables office. "He is highly regarded by the industry, and this recognition by Forbes is a well-deserved honor."

