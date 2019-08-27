SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on improving the transport efficiency and fill rate for a freight transportation company.

Engagement background

The company wanted to improve the efficiency of their transport network to decrease the fill rate and meet end-customer demands. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to optimize routes to improve their transport efficiency while maintaining profitability.

The company wanted to optimize routes to improve their transport efficiency while maintaining profitability. Objective 2: They also wanted to change contractor agreements and improve business relationships to improve the supply chain.

They also wanted to change contractor agreements and improve business relationships to improve the supply chain.

"Since the freight transportation industry in Sweden is highly fragmented, it is vital for companies to improve transport planning to increase the fill rate," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.



Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a freight transportation company - improvised business model and identified strategic contractors involved in the process. The solution offered helped them to:

Improve transport planning and reduce the driving time by 33%.

Associate with better intermediary companies and increase the fill rate significantly.

Identifying strategic contractors is crucial for companies to improve transport planning and increase the fill rate.

Outcome: With SpendEdge's help, the freight transportation company was able to identify intermediary companies (transaction level) which failed to fulfill their contractual obligations. They were also able to improve contract visibility and associate with better intermediary companies to get the best possible terms during every transaction. Our customized freight transportation industry report helped them to include transport planning and the procurement process in the digital information flow and optimize the route. The solution offered, helped the client to improve transport efficiency by 40%.





