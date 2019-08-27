Food Processing Suppliers Association: PROCESS EXPO Offers Marketing and Rebranding Education For The Small and Mid-Sized Meat Processor

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / The Food Processing Association (FPSA) today announced Tia Harrison the co-founder and President of The Butchers Guild will be hosting the session "Marketing and Rebranding for the Small and Mid-Sized Meat Processor" as part of our PROCESS EXPO University educational program. Tia Harrison is also Executive Chef and co-owner of Sociale Restaurant in San Francisco, and author of Butchery and Sausage Making FD. She is also the creator of Business Launch Programs, a project of Multidimensional Development LLC.

The Butcher's Guild is a fraternity of meat professionals bound by The Oath to sell good meat. "Good meat can change the world." They encourage every butcher to use only whole animals from local farms, and are hoping to rebuild an industry and have a spirit of inclusion.

Tia Harrison will be sharing her insights with small and mid-sized meat processors to help them refresh their brands for today's consumer and grow their business. The session will take place Tuesday, October 9th at 12:00pm in Theater II (4568).

In addition, The Butcher's Guild and Team USA will also be hosting live demonstrations showing off their skills ahead of next year's World Butcher's Challenge. Members of the team will work with chicken and lamb to show their technique and workmanship. The Butchering Demonstrations will take place Wednesday and Thursday October 9th-10th at 2:30pm in Booth 4618. Come see Tia Harrison & Team USA at PROCESS EXPO - October 8th - 11th at McCormick Place, Chicago.

To register or for information on attending the show please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. More information on PROCESS EXPO University click here.

###

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

