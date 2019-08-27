

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and Altria Group Inc. (MO) are in discussions regarding a potential all-stock, merger of equals, the companies said Tuesday.



The two tobacco companies said that there can be no assurance that any agreement will result from these discussions.



Altria, the parent company of Philip Morris USA, spun off Philip Morris International in 2008. A deal would bring them back together.



PM is currently trading at $74.74, down $3.00 or 3.85 percent. But, MO is trading at $52.30, up $5.18 or 10.99 percent.



